FMGE date uncertainty grips foreign medical graduates

As uncertainties loom over the schedules of various entrance examinations, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) are urging the National Medical Commission (NMC) to provide clarity regarding the date of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Initially slated for June 30, 2024, the FMGE, which serves as the screening test for FMGs, now faces potential adjustments amidst recent changes in other examination dates.

The upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, scheduled from April 19 to June 1, 2024, adds complexity to the situation, as several exam dates are impacted by the electoral period.

Of particular concern is the recent preponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) from July 7 to June 23, 2024. The NEET PG had already been rescheduled from March to July, causing anxiety among FMGE candidates regarding potential adjustments to their exam dates.

Expressing his apprehensions, aspiring FMGE candidate Dr Aditya Shinde shared with EdexLive, “NEET PG and FMGE are both conducted by the same commission; therefore, I am expecting FMGE to be postponed. However, we request the commission to clarify our query so that we can plan our schedule accordingly and prepare for the exam.”

On March 20, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA- FMG Wing) took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “NEET PG 2024 Rescheduled! Will it impact the FMGE exam to be held on 30th June 2024? As Students are confused and worried, we, kindly request @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND @dryogendermalik sir and concerned authorities to clear the doubt of FMGE aspirants!”

Speaking to EdexLive today, Convenor of AIMSA-FMG Wing Dr Apurva Dalvi emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, “More than 50 students from various state groups are seeking clarification on the exam date”.

Students ask NMC

Concerned about the exam date, a few have taken to X asking NMC to clarify the date of the examination:

@ayushkandiya: @dryogendermalik sir Please clear some air

@Danishmant: @dryogendermalik @NMC_IND Yes Please do let us know any update in this regard whether or not it could affect the date of the Upcoming FMGE exam in June.