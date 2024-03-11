NEET UG 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) extends date for registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination until March 16. The decision came in response to the representations from stakeholders requesting changes in NEET (UG) 2024 with an extension of the registration period, according to an ANI report.



The extension is a one-time opportunity for candidates to apply, as it has been declared that no other chances will be provided to the candidates, hence they must fill the applications accordingly.



Examination details

NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, across the country and in 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official website of the NTA, www.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates regarding the examination process.



In case candidates face any difficulty, they may contact at this number provided by the NTA 011-40759000.



Rising competition

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of students registering for NEET. In 2022, 1,872,339 students registered, followed by 2,087,462 in 2023. This upward trend in registrations indicates a corresponding rise in competition among aspirants. The qualifying rate for the exam has remained consistent, with 56.21% in 2022 and 56.27% in 2023. With an anticipated 22 lakh applications expected for NEET 2024, the competition is expected to rise, as per ANI.