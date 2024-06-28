LEAKED FUTURES: "Without UGC-NET, chances into reputed institutes slim," says aspirant dismayed by exam cancellation

"Students won't be able to take the exam for an extended period due to its cancellation. They are under prolonged exam pressure. Students are always torn between finishing their research proposal and getting ready for the test," said Dhivya Palanisamy, a University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, 2024 (June session) candidate.

Owing to irregularities, the UGC-NET 2024 conducted on June 18 was cancelled on the day of the exam. This left many students in a soup about their careers. It has been mentioned that the exam will be rescheduled, but as of now, a new date has not been announced.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dhivya hailing from Namakkal city in Tamil Nadu said, "When I heard about the exam cancellation, I was demotivated. The UGC recently enacted a regulation requiring NET to enrol in a PhD degree. This is the first NET exam that the UGC has administered since the new rule was released, and it has been cancelled and rescheduled for an undisclosed time. Some reputable universities have now opened up spots for PhD programmes, and they prefer those who have already cleared the NET and JRF."

She further remarked, "Before the rule's introduction, students may be able to apply through the entrance tests that the respective universities administer. However, some reputable universities now solely shortlist NET/JRF applicants for admission or interviews. It would be beneficial if the UGC could direct the Higher Education institutions to either delay PhD admission following the results of the NET exam or to administer entrance exams to all qualified candidates regardless of NET qualification."

"I have been studying for the test for the past two months, and the relief of finally being done with the exam was short-lived due to its cancellation. Additionally, the pressure of the exam has been increased once again, leaving me uncertain whether to focus on creating the research project or retaking the exam.," Dhivya told EdexLive.

To conclude, she said, "Some students who pass the NET exam may not be admitted to PhD programs due to weak research proposals. Preparing for the exam takes a lot of time, and an additional half year is devoted to working on the research proposal. Admission to a PhD program requires a strong research proposal aligned with the guide's domain interest, a reputable master's degree, and a good score in NET, JRF, or GATE. Not having these qualifications can make it challenging to get into reputable colleges these days."