Time management: Most essential skill that students MUST have. Here are a few tips

Effectively managing time is not just a valuable skill for academic success; it is also crucial for overcoming the challenges of daily life. Failing to master this skill can lead to heightened stress levels and the inability to accomplish tasks. Among the significant factors contributing to time mismanagement are procrastination, lack of prioritisation, overcommitment, falling into the perfectionism trap or setting unrealistic goals, inefficient planning, and distractions.

Anuj Pachhel, a productivity YouTuber and medical intern at Governemnt Medical College (GMC) Nagpur, emphasises the importance of setting clear deadlines to stick to goals. He says, “Setting clear deadlines and that is how I am able to stick to my goals. I just do not leave it to fate, I clearly try to apply my efforts however it is required for the task.”