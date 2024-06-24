What comes first, action or motivation? Productivity expert Ali Abdaal says this

Ali Abdaal, the most followed productivity expert with millions of followers hanging on his every word, believes motivation is not a prerequisite for effective learning. In a video referencing Jeff Haden's book, The Motivation Myth: How High Achievers Really Set Themselves Up to Win, he dismisses motivation as a myth and advocates for taking action despite the absence of motivation.
He emphasises, "Motivation does not lead to action; action leads to motivation", aligning with Haden's perspective that breaking a sweat precedes feeling motivated.
Define the significance of your studies, considering the broader purpose of your efforts. This clarity enhances commitment
Creating a timeline for implementing your intentions enhances the likelihood of success. This aligns with the principles advocated by James Clear in his The New York Times bestselling book Atomic Habits, emphasising the role of specific plans in habit formation and consistent actions
In line with Ali Abdaal's recommendation in his productivity video, ensure your goals are measurable, realistic, and time-bound
Find aspects of your academics that interest you and align them with personal interests or goals to fuel motivation
Visualisation serves as a powerful motivator. An example of this can be observed in the recent movie 12th Fail, where the character Gauri Bhaiya, a UPSC aspirant, uses the IPS uniform as a visual symbol of success to fuel his determination for his final attempt