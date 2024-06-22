Suffering from attention deficiency? These steps might help

Attention deficiency as an impediment to effective learning is a well-documented phenomenon supported by studies in cognitive psychology and education. Attention span has immense implications on learning outcomes. Short attention spans have been consistently associated with reduced information retention and compromised learning efficacy.

The rise of social media platforms, notably Instagram, and the introduction of features like Reels, has introduced a new dimension to the challenge of maintaining attention during learning. The influence of short, visually stimulating content on these platforms has been linked to the development of habits that prioritise brevity and instant gratification over sustained cognitive engagement.