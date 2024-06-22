Suffering from attention deficiency? These steps might help

Attention deficiency as an impediment to effective learning is a well-documented phenomenon supported by studies in cognitive psychology and education. Attention span has immense implications on learning outcomes. Short attention spans have been consistently associated with reduced information retention and compromised learning efficacy.
The rise of social media platforms, notably Instagram, and the introduction of features like Reels, has introduced a new dimension to the challenge of maintaining attention during learning. The influence of short, visually stimulating content on these platforms has been linked to the development of habits that prioritise brevity and instant gratification over sustained cognitive engagement.
Short, focused intervals with breaks can help maintain attention. The Pomodoro Technique is the breaking of study sessions into short, focused intervals, usually 25 minutes, followed by a short break. This structured approach can help maintain concentration and focus.
Identify and eliminate potential distractions from your study environment. Turn off notifications and create a dedicated study space. Incorporating background music designed to enhance concentration can also be an effective strategy.
Move beyond passive reading by actively engaging with the material through note-taking, summarisation, or teaching concepts to others. These practices consistently correlate with improved comprehension and retention, promoting increased engagement and concentration.
Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation, have demonstrated positive effects on attention and focus. Regular practice can contribute to the development of sustained attention, making it a valuable addition to one's repertoire of attention-enhancing strategies. Start with five minutes and gradually increase the duration over time.