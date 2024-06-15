“Reconduct NEET-UG 2024”: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said today, Saturday, June 15, that a re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 should be conducted.

“Students have been treated unfairly in NEET exam. Many have been assigned ranks, which is a great injustice to those who had worked hard,” he said, as per a report by PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Grace Marks should not be given to pass students. Granting grace marks is a bad practice that should be avoided. I have already made my statement in this regard.”

“I have demanded an investigation into this matter and also called for a re-examination. NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have not conducted the exams properly, and students should not suffer injustice,” he added.

Since the results for the NEET-UG exam were released on June 4, there have been a number of allegations of irregularities, malpractice, paper leak and inflation in cut-off concerning the aspirants and general public.

A number of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking reconduct of the examination and probe into the said allegations.

Regarding the upcoming local body elections, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the government will conduct the elections. When asked about the timing of the elections, he maintained, “They will be conducted when the government decides.”