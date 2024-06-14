ScrapNTA, #reNEET2024! student to storm social media at 7 pm today

Additionally, the students seek answers from the education minister. Hence, as a part of the storm, they added the hashtag #DharmendraPradhanMustAnswer!

On June 13, while hearing several petitions regarding the grace marks matter, the Union Government decided to withdraw the marks and give an option of re-testing to the affected 1,563 students.

However, considering several irregularities, medical students, associations and others have been urging for a complete re-test. Condemning the alleged paper leaks, student unions such as AISA, Students' Federation of India (SFI), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have staged protests.

Experts such as Physics Wallah CEO's Alakh Pandey, and other public personalities such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, journalist Ravish Kumar, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several others have amplified the cause and demanded solutions.