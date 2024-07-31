Indian Air Force — Explaining the units and divisions

Serving the nation is the ultimate role one can play. Much is said about the same.

As an officer of the Indian AIr Force, your primary duty is to protest the Indian airspace and engage in aerial warfare, if and when the requirement arises. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy Force is President of India.

The responsibilities of officers of the Indian Air Force even include helping with disaster management. For example, the Indian Air Force is currently involved in rescue operations to help those trapped in the Wayanad landslides happening in Kerala. Air Force helicopters are carrying out search and rescue operations. Most of the aggrieved are being airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft.