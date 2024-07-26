Who is Satyendranath Tagore, the first Indian Civil Servant?
At a time when the Indian Civil Services were only accessible to Upper-Class Englishmen, Satyendranath Tagore became the first Indian to become a Civil Servant in 1864.
Who is Satyendranath Tagore?
Hailing from the famous Tagore family, Satyendranath Tagore was born in 1842 and received his education at Presidency College, Calcutta. He was an active member of the Brahmo Samaj during his college days and even preached its ideals during his probationary training period in England.
How did his career in the Civil Services begin?
Upon returning to India, Tagore began his career in the Bombay Presidency, where he was posted as an assistant magistrate, and later, a collector in Ahmedabad. He went on to have a 30-year-long career as a Civil Servant, working predominantly in Western India.
What else is he known for?
In addition to his illustrious career as a civil servant, Tagore was also a poet, a polyglot and a social reformer. He translated the works of Tukaram and Bal Gangadar Tilak into Bengali and penned patriotic songs for the Hindu Mela at Belgachia, Calcutta. He also authored several English and Bengali books and translated literary works of Sanskrit into Bengali.
What's the most significant contribution made by him?
Perhaps the most significant contributions of Tagore were his steps towards woman empowerment. Not only did he encourage his wife to “live like the wives of British officers”, but he also took her with him to public events. This played a huge role in freeing upper and middle-class Bengali women from the Purdah system.