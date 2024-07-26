CUET UG 2024: National Testing Agency is set to declare results very soon. Here's how you can view it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the final results of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) soon.



The final answer key to the OMR and CBT (Computer Based Test) tests was released yesterday, July 25, 2024. The participating universities and institutions will prepare a merit list, and they will soon conduct individual counselling based on the CUET (UG) - 2024 exam scorecard.



Along with the results, the NTA will also share notification of the number of candidates who appeared and qualified subject-wise, with the names of the toppers.



Here are a few steps on how you can check the results:

1) Visit the official website of NTA (exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ or cuetug.ntaonline.in)

2) When you land on the homepage, click on link that says 'CUET UG 2024'

3) You will be redirected to a new window

4) Enter the required credentials mentioned on the screen

5) Your CUET-UG result will appear on the screen. Download a soft copy for future use.



The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various exam centres across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.



A total of 13.48 lakh candidates participated in the exam. The provisional answer key for the main examination was released on July 7, and the objection window closed on July 9, 2024.