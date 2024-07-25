Lord Cornwallis – The Father of Civil Services in India
Who was Charles Cornwallis?
Charles Cornwallis (December 31, 1738 - October 5, 1805) was a British Army general and official who became the first Governor-General appointed under the Government of India Act.
Why is he called the Father of Civil Services in India?
Lord Cornwallis is often referred to as the "Father of Civil Services in India" because of the significant administrative reforms he introduced during his tenure as the Governor-General of India from 1786 to 1793. His efforts laid the foundation for the modern Civil Services system in the country.
What were a few of his achievements?
Cornwallis reorganised the administrative and revenue services in India. He established a hierarchy of civil servants (Covenanted and Uncovenanted) who were trained and appointed to administer the British territories.
This laid the groundwork for the Indian Civil Service (ICS), which later became the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
What is he famous for introducing?
He also introduced the concept of merit-based recruitment for civil servants. The idea was to select and appoint individuals based on their abilities and qualifications rather than through patronage or favouritism. This approach set the standard for a professional and efficient civil service.
What else is he known for?
Other significant reforms introduced by Lord Cornwallis include the separation of the judiciary from the executive, land revenue through the Permanent Settlement system or the Cornwallis Code, policing reforms, and more.