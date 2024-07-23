Beyond the limelight: What is UPSC-CSE beyond IAS, IPS & IFS?

The most popular examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the Civil Services Examination (CSE), which draws aspirants nationwide vying for prestigious roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and beyond. We explore the heartbeat of UPSC recruitment: the Civil Services Examination.
This exam, renowned for its intensity, serves as the gateway to Group A and Group B Civil Services within the Government of India.
With a sprawling array of 24 services on offer, many aspirants focus solely on the high-profile All India Services, unaware of the other opportunities that UPSC-CSE offers. Beyond the coveted IAS, IPS, and IFS, successful candidates can tailor their career paths to align with their passions and backgrounds, finding placement in diverse ministries such as Information and Broadcasting, Finance, Corporate Affairs, and more.
All these services are equally rewarding and salary for both Grade A and Grade B officers start from Rs 56,100 excluding Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance, and House Rent Allowance.
So, what exactly are these other services?
- Role: IAS officers are responsible for the administrative functions of the Indian government. They are involved in policy formulation, implementation, and overall governance at the district, state, and central levels. Positions can range from District Magistrate, Collector, Head of Public Sector Units, and Cabinet Secretary.
- Ministry: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
- Training: Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.
- Role: IPS officers are responsible for law enforcement, maintenance of public order, and internal security. They lead and manage the police force at various levels.
- Ministry: Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Training: Foundation Course at LBSNAA, followed by specialised training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad.
- Role: IFS officers represent India in diplomatic missions abroad and are involved in framing and implementing foreign policies. Positions can range from Foreign Secretary, Ambassador, High Commissioner, Permanent Representative of India at UN.
- Ministry: Ministry of External Affairs.
- Training: Foundation Course at LBSNAA, followed by professional training at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), New Delhi.
- Role: IRS officers in the Income Tax department are responsible for the assessment, collection, and administration of direct taxes in India, primarily income tax.
- Ministry: Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.
- Training: Foundation Course at LBSNAA, followed by training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur.
- Role: IRS officers in the Customs and Central Excise department are responsible for enforcing customs and excise laws, preventing smuggling, and facilitating trade.
- Ministry: Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.
- Training: National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad.
- Role: IA&AS officers are responsible for auditing the accounts of the central and state governments, public sector undertakings, and other autonomous bodies.
- Ministry: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).
- Training: National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Shimla.
- Role: ICAS officers manage the accounting and financial functions of the central government ministries and departments.
- Ministry: Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure.
- Training: National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad & Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), New Delhi.
- Role: ICLS officers regulate corporate affairs, ensure compliance with corporate laws, and facilitate corporate governance.
- Ministry: Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
- Training: Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar.
- Role: IDAS officers are responsible for managing the financial and accounting aspects of the Indian Defence Services.
- Ministry: Ministry of Defence.
- Training: first trained at CENTRAD, New Delhi & Institute of Defence Financial Management (IDFM), Pune.
- Role: IDES officers manage the defence land and real estate assets of the Ministry of Defence.
- Ministry: Ministry of Defence.
- Training: National Institute of Defence Estates which is located in New Delhi.
- Role: IIS officers are involved in public relations, media management, and communication functions of the government, responsible for managing the media wing of the Government of India. Officers from this cadre work in different media departments like DD, PIB, AIR and so on.
- Ministry: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
- Training: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi.
- Role: IOFS officers are responsible for the management and production of ordnance and military equipment in Indian Ordnance Factories.
- Ministry: Ministry of Defence.
- Training: Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Nagpur.
- Role: IPoS officers manage the postal and financial services of India Post.
- Ministry: Ministry of Communications & IT, Department of Posts.
- Training: Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy (RAKNPA) , Ghaziabad.
- Role: earlier known as Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), ICFS officers handle the accounting and financial management of the Department of Telecommunications and the Department of Posts. This service contributes to the largest share of Non-Tax Revenue collection/assessment for Government of India
- Ministry: Ministry of Communications & IT
- Training: National Institute of Communication Finance (NICF), New Delhi & National Institute of Financial Management located, Faridabad
- Role: IRAS officers manage the accounting and financial functions of the Indian Railways.
- Ministry: Ministry of Railways.
- Training: Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM), Secunderabad
- Role: IRPS officers handle the personnel management and human resource functions of the Indian Railways.
- Ministry: Ministry of Railways.
- Training: Initial training is initiated at LBSNAA and they will receive further training at various institutes like National Academy of Direct Taxes, RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute. Next training at National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), Vadodara.
- Role: IRTS officers manage the transportation and traffic operations of the Indian Railways
- Ministry: Ministry of Railways
- Training Location: Railway Staff College, Vadodara and Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM), Lucknow
- Role: ITrS officers promote and facilitate international trade, formulate trade policies, and represent India in trade negotiations
- Ministry: Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Training: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi
- Role: The main objective of this cadre is to provide fool proof security to Indian Railway passengers and protect the property and assets of Indian Railways. It is a Paramilitary force.
- Ministry: Ministry of Railways
- Training: Jagjivan Ram Railway Protection Force Academy, Lucknow
- Role: This service provides administrative support to the Armed Forces Headquarters. The Defence Secretary is the head of this cadre.
- Ministry: Ministry of Defence.
- Training: Training for officers in the Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service may occur at training establishments affiliated with the Armed Forces, such as the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
- Role: DANICS officers serve in the administrative cadre of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They are responsible for various administrative functions, policy implementation, and public service delivery. This service acts as a feeder service to the Indian Administrative Service.
- Ministry: Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Training: The training for DANICS officers may take place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie or other regional training institutes.
- Role: DANIPS officers serve in the police force of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is a federal police service in India, administering Delhi and the Union Territories of India.
- Ministry: Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Training: DANIPS officers may undergo training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad or other designated police training institutes.
- Role: Officers in the Pondicherry Civil Service serve in the administrative cadre of the Union Territory of Puducherry (formerly Pondicherry). They are involved in governance, public administration, and implementation of government policies and programs.
- Ministry: Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Training: Training for Pondicherry Civil Service officers may occur at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie or other relevant training institutes.
- Role: Officers in the Pondicherry Police Service serve in the law enforcement agency of the Union Territory of Puducherry. They are responsible for maintaining law and order, crime prevention, and ensuring public safety within the territory.
- Ministry: Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Training: Training for Pondicherry Police Service officers may take place at police training institutes designated by the Ministry of Home Affairs or other relevant training establishments.