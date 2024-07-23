Beyond the limelight: What is UPSC-CSE beyond IAS, IPS & IFS?

The most popular examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the Civil Services Examination (CSE), which draws aspirants nationwide vying for prestigious roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and beyond. We explore the heartbeat of UPSC recruitment: the Civil Services Examination.

This exam, renowned for its intensity, serves as the gateway to Group A and Group B Civil Services within the Government of India.

With a sprawling array of 24 services on offer, many aspirants focus solely on the high-profile All India Services, unaware of the other opportunities that UPSC-CSE offers. Beyond the coveted IAS, IPS, and IFS, successful candidates can tailor their career paths to align with their passions and backgrounds, finding placement in diverse ministries such as Information and Broadcasting, Finance, Corporate Affairs, and more.

All these services are equally rewarding and salary for both Grade A and Grade B officers start from Rs 56,100 excluding Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance, and House Rent Allowance.

So, what exactly are these other services?