UPSC Civil Services Exam — A vehicle for progress

Amidst all the doubts rising around the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), especially due to the trainee officer Puja Khedekar's controversy and allegations like forgery and fake certificates, questions are being raised against the commission, its processes and against the candidates as well..

In such an atmosphere, perhaps we should recall those valiant Civil Service officers who spoke up and did what is right, even when it was very difficult to do so...

The first thought that comes to people’s mind when they think of Civil Servants is the honour, respect, and adulation they receive, the elite status and employment perks they enjoy, the power that they command, and the hard work, dedication, and effort they put in to earn all those.

However, many overlook one crucial aspect of a Civil Servant’s life – their contributions to our society and country at large. Civil Servants are duty-bound to run the administration of India and serve her people. They enact policies framed by the elected government and make a great deal of difference in the lives of people through the powers vested in them, or through Civil Service Activism.

Here are some prominent Civil Servants who made a difference to our nation and society through extraordinary initiatives: