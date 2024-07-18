Women in the Army: A closer look

In conventional thinking, the notion of women in the military often clashes, discouraging many from pursuing this profession. However, with the aim to dispel this myth EdexLive presents a comprehensive list of entry schemes and statistics in order to shed light on the representation of women in the Armed Forces of India.
Conducted by - Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Branch - Army/Air Force/Navy
Notification - Released during June and December
Training - NDA , Khadakwasla, Pune
Duration - 3 years at NDA AND 1 year at IMA, Dehradun.
Conducted by - UPSC under CDSE
Branch - Army
Notification - Released in July and November
Training - OTA Chennai
Duration - 49 weeks
NCC (SPL) Entry Women
Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army
Branch - Army
Notification - Released in June and December
Training - OTA Chennai
Duration - 49 weeks
Graduate (JAG)
Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army
Branch - Army (Legal)
Notification - Released in July/Aug and January/February
Training - OTA Chennai
Duration - 49 weeks
Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army
Branch - Army
Notification - Released in June/July and December/January
Training - OTA Chennai
Duration - 49 weeks
Qualifications -
1) Should have passed MSc (Nursing) /PB BSc (Nursing)/BSc(Nursing) from INC recognised university
2) A registered Nurse and Midwife from a State Nursing Council
For Short Service Commission -
Candidates selected for grant of SSC in the MNS will serve for five years extendable to a total tenure of fourteen (5+5+4) years as Military Nursing Service (Regular) Officers of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force).
For Permanent Commission -
SSC Officers of the MNS will be eligible for consideration for permanent commission in accordance with the prevailing rules, which may be amended periodically. They will undergo an interview conducted by a Selection Board. However, the granting of a Permanent Commission will be based on the availability of vacancies.