Women in the Army: A closer look

What does representation of women in the Armed Forces of India look like?
Picture for representational purposes only

In conventional thinking, the notion of women in the military often clashes, discouraging many from pursuing this profession. However, with the aim to dispel this myth EdexLive presents a comprehensive list of entry schemes and statistics in order to shed light on the representation of women in the Armed Forces of India.

1. National Defence Academy (NDA)  

  • Conducted by - Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

  • Branch - Army/Air Force/Navy

  • Notification - Released during June and December

  • Training - NDA , Khadakwasla, Pune

  • Duration - 3 years at NDA AND 1 year at IMA, Dehradun.

2. Short Service Commission for Women (SSCW Non-Tech)

  • Conducted by - UPSC under CDSE

  • Branch - Army 

  • Notification - Released in July and November

  • Training - OTA Chennai

  • Duration - 49 weeks

3. Short Service Commission for Women (NCC)

  1. NCC (SPL) Entry Women 

  • Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army

  • Branch - Army 

  • Notification - Released in June and December

  • Training - OTA Chennai

  • Duration - 49 weeks

  1. Graduate (JAG)

  • Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army

  • Branch - Army (Legal) 

  • Notification - Released in July/Aug and January/February

  • Training - OTA Chennai

  • Duration - 49 weeks

4. Short Service Commission (Technical)

  • Conducted by - Directorate General Recruiting / AG of Indian Army

  • Branch - Army 

  • Notification - Released in June/July and December/January

  • Training - OTA Chennai

  • Duration - 49 weeks

5. Military Nursing Service (MNS)

Qualifications -

1) Should have passed MSc (Nursing) /PB BSc (Nursing)/BSc(Nursing) from INC recognised university

2) A registered Nurse and Midwife from a State Nursing Council

For Short Service Commission -

Candidates selected for grant of SSC in the MNS will serve for five years extendable to a total tenure of fourteen (5+5+4) years as Military Nursing Service (Regular) Officers of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force).

For Permanent Commission - 

SSC Officers of the MNS will be eligible for consideration for permanent commission in accordance with the prevailing rules, which may be amended periodically. They will undergo an interview conducted by a Selection Board. However, the granting of a Permanent Commission will be based on the availability of vacancies.

