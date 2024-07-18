Women in the Army: A closer look

Qualifications -

1) Should have passed MSc (Nursing) /PB BSc (Nursing)/BSc(Nursing) from INC recognised university

2) A registered Nurse and Midwife from a State Nursing Council

For Short Service Commission -

Candidates selected for grant of SSC in the MNS will serve for five years extendable to a total tenure of fourteen (5+5+4) years as Military Nursing Service (Regular) Officers of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force).

For Permanent Commission -

SSC Officers of the MNS will be eligible for consideration for permanent commission in accordance with the prevailing rules, which may be amended periodically. They will undergo an interview conducted by a Selection Board. However, the granting of a Permanent Commission will be based on the availability of vacancies.