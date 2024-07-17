FMGE results for June 2024 session are out. Here's how you can check it

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session today, Wednesday, July 17. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Here are steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on FMGE June result PDF

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Check your result using roll number or application ID

Step 5: Download for future purposes

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC). It is a licentiate examination that allows foreign medical graduates (FMGs) to practice in India.

The board has published roll numbers of candidates, their scores and pass/fail status in the result document. It is reported that the individual scorecards will be released later, as stated by the Hindustan Times.



“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2024 Session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 24th July 2024,” the board said. Additionally, the certificates of the FMGE June 2024 session will be issued in person, the schedule for which will be notified separately.



The board also informed that if any candidate is found ineligible at any stage, the candidature will be cancelled even after the result declaration and distribution of the pass certificate. “Use of unfair means if detected at any stage of FMGE, action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions,” the board said.



Moreover, the results of 78 candidates have been withheld due to pending clarification from the NMC or outcome of the exam ethics committee, it added.



For any query related to FMGE June 2024 session, the candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.