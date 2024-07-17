Barring UPSC, what are other points of entry into a career in the Indian Navy?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is not the only entry point into the Indian Navy
Indian Navy!
Indian Navy!(Pic: Official X handle of Spokesperson of Navy, @indiannavy)

While the Indian Navy offers entry via exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), what are the other points of entry into the profession?

Here is a compiled list of the ways to get into Navy divided as per educational qualifications.

1. For Intermediate 10+2: National Defence Academy (NDA)/Naval Academy (NA) (PC)

NDA
NDA(Pic: https://nda.nic.in/)

  • Conducted by - UPSC

  • Branch -  Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches

  • Notification - Released May/December

  • Training - Three years at NDA Khadakwasla and one year at other centre(s)

  • Duration - Four year

2. 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme 

Sail away
Sail away(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Conducted by - IHQ Ministry of Defence (Navy)

  • Branch - Executive and Technical (Engineering and Electrical)

  • Notification - Released January/August

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala

  • Duration - Four years

3. For Graduates: Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) (PC)

All on board
All on board(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Conducted by - UPSC

  • Branch -  Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches

  • Notification - Releases May/December

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

  • Duration - 44 weeks

4. National Cadet Corps (NCC) (PC)

National Cadet Corps
National Cadet Corps(Pic: PTI)

For NCC, candidates ought to produce a Naval Wing Senior Div NCC ‘C’ certificate with BE/BTech degree. The eligible candidates are required to forward their application directly to IHQ MoD (N)/ DMPR through DGNCC.

  • Conducted by - No written tests

  • Branch -  Executive

  • Notification - Releases January/July

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

  • Duration - 44 weeks

5. Indian Naval Entrance Test (INET) (SSC)

All the best
All the best(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Candidates are required to possess a BE or BTech degree

  • Conducted by - IHQ MoD (Navy) / DMPR (Directorate of Manpower Planning and Recruitment)

  • Branch -  Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches

  • Notification - Released as per requirement

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

  • Duration - 22 weeks

6. Special Naval Architecture (SSC)

Let's go for it
Let's go for it(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Conducted by -  IHQ MoD (Navy) / DMPR

  • Branch -  Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches

  • Notification - Released for May/December

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

  • Duration - Four year

7. Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) Entry (SSC)

Take a chance
Take a chance(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Conducted by IHQ MoD (Navy)

  • Notification - February/March or as per requirement.

  • Duration- 22 weeks

  • Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

