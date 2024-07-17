Barring UPSC, what are other points of entry into a career in the Indian Navy?

While the Indian Navy offers entry via exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), what are the other points of entry into the profession?
Here is a compiled list of the ways to get into Navy divided as per educational qualifications.
Conducted by - UPSC
Branch - Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches
Notification - Released May/December
Training - Three years at NDA Khadakwasla and one year at other centre(s)
Duration - Four year
Conducted by - IHQ Ministry of Defence (Navy)
Branch - Executive and Technical (Engineering and Electrical)
Notification - Released January/August
Training - Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala
Duration - Four years
Conducted by - UPSC
Branch - Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches
Notification - Releases May/December
Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala
Duration - 44 weeks
For NCC, candidates ought to produce a Naval Wing Senior Div NCC ‘C’ certificate with BE/BTech degree. The eligible candidates are required to forward their application directly to IHQ MoD (N)/ DMPR through DGNCC.
Conducted by - No written tests
Branch - Executive
Notification - Releases January/July
Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
Duration - 44 weeks
Candidates are required to possess a BE or BTech degree
Conducted by - IHQ MoD (Navy) / DMPR (Directorate of Manpower Planning and Recruitment)
Branch - Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches
Notification - Released as per requirement
Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
Duration - 22 weeks
Conducted by - IHQ MoD (Navy) / DMPR
Branch - Executive, Electrical, and Engineering branches
Notification - Released for May/December
Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
Duration - Four year
Conducted by IHQ MoD (Navy)
Notification - February/March or as per requirement.
Duration- 22 weeks
Training - Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala