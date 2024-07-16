UPSC: The major exams that the commission conducts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is known for its objective and transparent selection process. The exam process includes multiple stages of evaluation, such as written examinations, interviews, and personality tests.
This selection procedure comprehensively assesses the knowledge, aptitude, and suitability of candidates for central government positions.
In addition, UPSC conducts exams for various roles, such as administrative, technical, medical, engineering, defence, and environmental management.
These exams offer a diverse range of career opportunities in the central government. Here a list of some of the major exams conducted by UPSC and the roles they cover:
- Roles covered: Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and various other Group A and Group B services.
- CSE covers a wide range of administrative, diplomatic, law enforcement, and revenue management roles at both central and state
- Roles covered: Indian Engineering Services (IES) in various engineering disciplines such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.
- ESE recruits engineers for technical and managerial positions in government departments and organisations involved in infrastructure development, public works, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and manufacturing.
- Roles covered: Medical Officer in various government healthcare institutions, including railways, ordnance factories, health services, and municipal corporations.
- CMS selects medical professionals for clinical and public health roles, including preventive healthcare, curative services, family welfare programmes, and medical administration.
- Roles covered: Indian Forest Service officers responsible for forest management, conservation, and wildlife protection.
- IFoS officers work in forestry, environmental conservation, wildlife management, and rural development, ensuring sustainable use of forest resources and biodiversity conservation.
- Roles covered: Officers in the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.
- CDS recruits officers for combat, technical, and support roles in the armed forces, including combat arms, logistics, engineering, medical, and administrative services.
- Roles covered: Cadets for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.
- NDA prepares cadets for leadership positions in the armed forces, offering training in military tactics, leadership, physical fitness, and academic subjects.