UPSC: The major exams that the commission conducts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is known for its objective and transparent selection process. The exam process includes multiple stages of evaluation, such as written examinations, interviews, and personality tests.

This selection procedure comprehensively assesses the knowledge, aptitude, and suitability of candidates for central government positions.

In addition, UPSC conducts exams for various roles, such as administrative, technical, medical, engineering, defence, and environmental management.

These exams offer a diverse range of career opportunities in the central government. Here a list of some of the major exams conducted by UPSC and the roles they cover: