After the UPSC Interview Round comes training at LBSNAA. This is what it is all about
What happens after the interview round?
After candidates clear all three rounds of the the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE), they are selected for the training period at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussourie, Uttarakhand.
Who specifically is selected for the training period?
Trainees of the All India Civil Services, namely Indian the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Forests Service (IFS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and various Group A services are trained through a Foundation Course of 15 weeks at the Academy.
What is the Foundation Course?
The Foundation Course is conducted from September to December every year. According to the official website of LBSNAA, over 650 trainees undergo the Foundation Course every year.
What are the objectives of the Foundation Course?
The objective of this course is to:
- Make trainees familiar with the administrative, social, political and economic environment of India,
- Make trainees aware of the challenges and opportunities within the Civil Services
- Make candidates enhance their intellect, moral fortitude, physical wellness and personality
- Make candidates build a sense of camaraderie, coordination, and “esprit de corps” with each other
What are the subjects taught?
Subjects taught in the course include Political Science, Law, Management & Behavioural Science, Public Administration, Economics, History & Culture, and Information & Communication Technology. All-India Service trainees also have to select the language of the State cadre they are allotted to, as well as English.
What happens next?
After the completion, trainees of the IPS, IRS, IFS, and IFoS are sent to other institutes in India for their training. IAS trainees are to remain at LBSNAA for their training.