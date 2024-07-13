From India to the world: How IELTS helps nurses planning to work and migrate abroad

India is a major contributor to healthcare professionals worldwide, especially nurses. In 2022, according to the report by Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, it was found that Indians are the largest individual nationalities of nurses sponsored for the United Kingdom (UK) skilled worker visas.
Subsequently, in 2023, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) reported that India was the leading country for new registrants.
Many Indian nurses opt to migrate to the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for brighter prospects. One prerequisite for nurses to work in these countries is taking an English Language Proficiency Test.
Though many such tests are available, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the most popular option. In 2023, more than 40 lakh people took it to work, migrate or study abroad. IELTS has countless benefits for nurses who want to work abroad. Let us understand how.
IELTS is a highly credible test and is accepted by more than 12,000 organisations across 140+ countries.
These organisations include key health bodies such as:
- National Health Service (NHS)
- General Medical Council (GMC)
- Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)
- Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), in the UK
- Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)
- Medical Council of Canada (MCC)
- Nursing Council of New Zealand (NCNZ)
- Irish Medical Council
- Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI)
- College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO)
- Singapore Medical Council (SMC)
- And more
Furthermore, it is priced at half the cost of the alternative tests, making it the most economical English Language Proficiency Test.
Depending on their comfort level and convenience, people can take the IELTS in a paper-based format or on the computer.
Both formats maintain the same high assessment standards, ensuring candidates are evaluated fairly and equitably.
There is no difference between the two tests, except that the results of the paper-based tests are available within 13 days, whereas the results of the IELTS on a computer are available within 3 to 5 days.
IELTS offers an extensive reservoir of preparatory material. Every candidate who registers for IELTS gets a complimentary mock test book to practice. This book helps them become familiar with the test format. IDP also has a tie-up with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to offer study material to practice on the computer.
Along with this, candidates get unrestricted access to 15 days of online IELTS preparation courses in all four skills from Macquarie University, Australia. After 15 days, candidates can purchase the prep material if they want.
The IELTS by IDP app has preparation materials in the form of videos, articles, and so on, to help the candidates with their IELTS examination. No other English language test provides such a vast variety of study material to students.
One of the most compelling aspects of IELTS is its wide reach across the country. The test centre’s accessibility is crucial as it eliminates the need for extensive travel and provides a seamless testing experience for everyone.
In India, IELTS has a significant presence across more than 90 cities.
The expansive network facilitates candidates from various backgrounds to pursue their dreams of studying or working abroad, providing them with the necessary support and resources to achieve their long-term goals and transform their lives through international opportunities.
The effectiveness of IELTS goes beyond the professional setting. IELTS helps candidates communicate effectively in daily life. It helps a person integrate smoothly into their new environment, facilitating conversations with their neighbours, at the markets and so on.
This empowers them to flourish and adapt successfully in a new country, embracing new opportunities for personal and professional development.