From India to the world: How IELTS helps nurses planning to work and migrate abroad

India is a major contributor to healthcare professionals worldwide, especially nurses. In 2022, according to the report by Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, it was found that Indians are the largest individual nationalities of nurses sponsored for the United Kingdom (UK) skilled worker visas.

Subsequently, in 2023, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) reported that India was the leading country for new registrants.

Many Indian nurses opt to migrate to the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for brighter prospects. One prerequisite for nurses to work in these countries is taking an English Language Proficiency Test.

Though many such tests are available, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the most popular option. In 2023, more than 40 lakh people took it to work, migrate or study abroad. IELTS has countless benefits for nurses who want to work abroad. Let us understand how.