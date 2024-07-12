Why is UPSC?: Let's look at all the highlights

The prestige associated with the UPSC exams is undeniable. Candidates spend years preparing for this exam to secure a prestigious position in the central government.
However, what makes these services so alluring? Why do millions of candidates apply for these posts every year?
Let's find out.
Firstly, the recruitment process is rigorous and demanding. The UPSC assesses candidates on a wide range of skills, including analytical abilities, decision-making skills, leadership qualities, and domain knowledge. This ensures that only the most competent individuals are selected for various government departments.
However, rigorous recruitment process is not all, the competition is also fierce, with a bare 0.1% making it through.
Over 10 lakh candidates apply for these posts every year, and only 800-1,000 make it through the final round. This number in itself makes it an extremely difficult exam to crack.
UPSC exams open up diverse career opportunities in central government departments, ministries, and agencies.
Candidates can pursue careers in civil services, engineering, defence, medical services, forestry, law, media and other fields, contributing to nation-building and public service.
The perks and benefits associated with these services are also something to look forward to. While the salary of a civil servant might be basic, the perks associated with this position are numerous.
These central government posts come with various perks like housing, transportation, pension and more. These perks give a higher status to these officers which even private companies can’t offer.
The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) selects candidates with outstanding leadership and administrative abilities for policy-making and nation-building roles.
These individuals play a critical part in formulating policies, executing government programs, and ensuring efficient governance at both central and state levels.
As a result, these jobs are highly desirable, and successful candidates can directly influence the development of the nation.
One of the key advantages of these roles is the diversity of job opportunities they offer. Unlike other mundane jobs, these positions provide a wide range of interesting and exciting tasks to explore.
Moreover, they offer the chance to take on high-ranking leadership positions that come with attractive financial rewards and opportunities to lead significant projects with great visibility.
Not only are the positions high in rank but also the job security that comes with these positions is unparalleled. A civil servant is entitled to security of tenure. He cannot be fired except in cases of grave misconduct, and even then with difficulty.
Also, he is entitled to a pension. This leads to peace of mind at least on the financial front.
Lastly, this might be debatable, but as a government job, these roles offer a certain amount of work-life balance, which is often lacking in the private sector. Employees often get more time for themselves and their interests.