Delhi's Shivam Mishra, Rajasthan's Kushagra Roy emerge as CA Final, Inter exam toppers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Inter and Final examinations today, July 11. Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), the body has announced the toppers of both exams.

According to ICAI, the all-India toppers for the final examination are:

- Shivam Mishra from New Delhi stood as the top ranker with 83.33% and 500 marks

- Varsha Arora from Delhi stood second with 80.00% and 480 marks

- Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral from Mumbai and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Navi Mumbai shared the third rank with 79.50% and 477 marks each.

The toppers of the intermediate examination are:

- Kushagra Roy from Bhiwadi City, Rajasthan stood first with 538 marks and 89.67%

- The second spot is shared by two candidates: Yug Sachin Kariya from Akola, Maharashtra and Yagya Lalit Chandak from Bhayandar, Mumbai with 526 marks and 87.67% each

- Manit Singh Bhatia from New Delhi and Hiresh Kashiramka from Mumbai settled in the third spot with 519 marks and 86.50% each

Congratulating the topper, ICAI extended their wishes for the topper's bright future.