NEET PG FAQ: Double shifts, normalisation of scores, ranks — medical expert Gaurav Tyagi answers

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be administered in two shifts to accommodate a larger number of applicants and decreasing the pressure on exam centres. This decision came after the exam was delayed from its intended date of June 23, 2024, following claims of anomalies in competitive examinations.

The two shifts will contribute to the exam's integrity and seamless operation, ensuring that all candidates have an equal opportunity. On August 11, 2024, the morning shift will run from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm