NEET PG: Aspirants, don't worry about lack of updates on revised dates. Hear it from experts

The revised dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) exam this year have not been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), despite it being 10 days since the exam was postponed on June 22.
On June 29, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced that a fresh date for the exam would be announced this Monday, July 1. However, as of today, June 3, no such announcement was made.
While a notification is yet to be released on the official website of the NBEMS, or by the Ministry of Education, several news reports have speculated that NEET PG will likely be held in August. On the other hand, a few reports also claimed that the exam would be held in July.
This absence of a definite, final date has become a cause of anxiety for many NEET PG aspirants, who were worried due to the lack of any update from the government.
Many of them took to X to express their concerns, particularly about the conflicting reports in the media.
A few users even made jokes about the NBEMS or the Ministry of Education’s lack of communication about the exam.
Even prominent thought leaders from the medical field pointed out how confusing this situation is for students. Taking to X, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, medical activist and National Council Coordinator of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors’ Network writes, “If the minister and organisation conducting exam is not sure then you shouldn’t expect anyone else to be sure (.sic)”
Further, he alleges that rumours are being spread about the exam’s dates by media houses.
Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Chauhan asks, “When neither the Education Minister nor the NBE has come out with official dates, where does the media get its information from?”
As far as the exam is concerned, he speculates that it would be held right before or right after August 15.
He says, “Students need at least a month to prepare for the exam. They need to arrange for their travel and accommodation in the cities of their exam centres and need to plan them well in advance.” He adds that there has always been a gap of over a month between the date of the announcement and the date of the exam.
However, he adds that even if the NBE were to announce the dates for NEET PG this week, there is no guarantee that the exam would be held according to plan. “This year, the exam was postponed less than a day ahead of schedule. Who is to say that it won’t happen this time? Today, healthcare education is in its most unpredictable state ever,” he says.
Due to this, he says, the students are not only in a state of confusion — but such chaos also leads to students feeling hopeless and dejected.
“The government is pushing students into depression. NEET PG aspirants can press legal charges against the government for mental torture,” he adds