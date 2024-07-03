NEET PG: Aspirants, don't worry about lack of updates on revised dates. Hear it from experts

The revised dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) exam this year have not been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), despite it being 10 days since the exam was postponed on June 22.



On June 29, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced that a fresh date for the exam would be announced this Monday, July 1. However, as of today, June 3, no such announcement was made.

While a notification is yet to be released on the official website of the NBEMS, or by the Ministry of Education, several news reports have speculated that NEET PG will likely be held in August. On the other hand, a few reports also claimed that the exam would be held in July.



This absence of a definite, final date has become a cause of anxiety for many NEET PG aspirants, who were worried due to the lack of any update from the government.

Many of them took to X to express their concerns, particularly about the conflicting reports in the media.