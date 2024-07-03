Early bird vs night owl: What should students be?

The debate over whether it’s better to rise with the Sun or burn the midnight oil is widely embraced by productivity aficionados and society at large. While most productivity experts advocate for being an early bird, the question remains: WHY?
As a general principle, early birds tend to find society more accommodating than night owls. Early risers typically have an easier time conforming to standard daytime schedules, facilitating smoother functioning within workplaces that primarily operate during daylight hours. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends and days off, is often emphasised for optimal performance.
Indeed, a 2012 research review titled Happy as a Lark: Morning-type Younger and Older Adults are Higher in Positive Affect by researchers RK Biss & L Hasher, revealed that morning people tend to report elevated levels of positive emotions. However, it’s important to note that this correlation between happiness and early rising might stem from the alignment of one’s sleep pattern with societal norms, making integration into social structures more seamless.
Further bolstering the case for early rising, a study featured in the Harvard Business Review demonstrated that “early birds” tend to outperform “night owls” who burn the midnight oil. Beyond academic research, a multitude of successful individuals share a common habit: waking up early.
Let's meet a few early risers:
CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, wakes up between 4.00 am to 5.00 am to ensure that he is able to carve out some time for himself before work descends on him
Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States and author, wakes up at 4.30 am in the morning to kick start the day with a workout
Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host par excellence, and also author, wakes up in the morning at 7.10 am, that too, without any alarm clocks!
In his videos, IAS officer Manuj Jindal states how embracing early rising transformed his life. "I wasn’t always an early bird, but I have trained myself over the years to be one, and it has significantly boosted my productivity," he remarked. Similarly, YouTuber Thomas Frank in his video How To Wake Up Early Without Feeling Tired, mentions, “It is possible to lead a perfectly productive life as a night owl. However, I personally have found that when I carve out time in the morning and actually go through a morning routine, I tend to be more productive. Again, this is a personal thing.”