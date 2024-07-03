Early bird vs night owl: What should students be?

The debate over whether it’s better to rise with the Sun or burn the midnight oil is widely embraced by productivity aficionados and society at large. While most productivity experts advocate for being an early bird, the question remains: WHY?

As a general principle, early birds tend to find society more accommodating than night owls. Early risers typically have an easier time conforming to standard daytime schedules, facilitating smoother functioning within workplaces that primarily operate during daylight hours. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends and days off, is often emphasised for optimal performance.

Indeed, a 2012 research review titled Happy as a Lark: Morning-type Younger and Older Adults are Higher in Positive Affect by researchers RK Biss & L Hasher, revealed that morning people tend to report elevated levels of positive emotions. However, it’s important to note that this correlation between happiness and early rising might stem from the alignment of one’s sleep pattern with societal norms, making integration into social structures more seamless.

Further bolstering the case for early rising, a study featured in the Harvard Business Review demonstrated that “early birds” tend to outperform “night owls” who burn the midnight oil. Beyond academic research, a multitude of successful individuals share a common habit: waking up early.

Let's meet a few early risers: