ICAI CA Inter, Final results most likely to be out between July 5 to 10

An official from the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) informed on July 1 that the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final June examinations may be announced after July 5.

Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "There may be some slight change in result date and may be delayed by 1 or 2 days from 5th July ,Hence it could be between 5th July to 10th July . Let’s wait for final notification of ICAI."

However, the official and final notification about the results is yet to be announced. To recall, the Intermediate May examinations were held on May 3, 5 and 9 for Group 1 and on May 11, 15 and 17 for Group 2 candidates.

The CA final exam for Group 1 candidates was held on May 2, 4 and 8. The Group 2 examination took place on May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16, 2024.

When announced, follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Step 2: Select the CA Inter or CA Final May result link

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will appear