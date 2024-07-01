Breach in exam process can affect integrity of educational system and national talent pool, says educator

A

Given the recent incidents of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and NET (National Eligibility Test) exam paper leaks, it's crucial to further implement stronger measures to safeguard the entrance examination process in India. This incident has marked the It is very important to address these specific concerns by introducing:

1. Digital Question Papers:

• Implement a system where question papers are digitally transmitted to exam centres just before the exam starts.

• Use encrypted channels and time-locked digital vaults that can only be accessed at the designated time.

2. Decentralised Question Setting:

• Adopt a modular approach where different sections of the question paper are set by separate teams.

• Compile the full paper only at the last stage to minimize the risk of a complete paper leak.

3. Enhanced Physical Security:

• Implement strict protocols for handling physical question papers, including tamper-evident packaging.

• Use CCTV surveillance in areas where question papers are stored or handled.