NEET-PG counselling 2024: Choice filling begins for round 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) initiated the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2024 round 3 choice-filling process, yesterday, Friday, December 27, 2024, according to a Times Now report.



Candidates who wish to participate can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.



- The choice-filling window for round 3 will remain open from December 27, 2024, to January 1, 2025.



- During this phase, candidates will be able to select their preferred seats.



- The seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on January 4, 2025.



How to fill choices for NEET-PG round 3 counselling 2024?



Candidates can follow the steps below to fill their choices for seat allotment:



Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the link for NEET-PG Counselling 2024 on the homepage.



Step 3: A new window will appear with the login link.



Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit."



Step 5: Fill in your seat preferences and click on "Submit."



Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Important dates for NEET-PG round 3 counselling 2024



1) Round 3 registration: December 26, 2024 - January 1, 2025.



2) Seat allotment: January 2-3, 2025; results will be announced on January 4, 2025.



3) Reporting to institutes: January 6-13, 2025.



4) Verification and data sharing: January 14-15, 2025.



NEET-PG counselling 2024 overview



The NEET-PG counselling process consists of four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and the stray vacancy Round. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.