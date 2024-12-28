Exams

NEET-PG counselling 2024: Choice filling begins for round 3

The choice filling process for the NEET-PG Round 3 counseling began yesterday, December 27. Read for more information
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) initiated the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2024 round 3 choice-filling process, yesterday, Friday, December 27, 2024, according to a Times Now report.

Candidates who wish to participate can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

- The choice-filling window for round 3 will remain open from December 27, 2024, to January 1, 2025. 

- During this phase, candidates will be able to select their preferred seats. 

- The seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on January 4, 2025.

How to fill choices for NEET-PG round 3 counselling 2024?

Candidates can follow the steps below to fill their choices for seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET-PG Counselling 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will appear with the login link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on "Submit."

Step 5: Fill in your seat preferences and click on "Submit."

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Important dates for NEET-PG round 3 counselling 2024

1) Round 3 registration: December 26, 2024 - January 1, 2025.

2) Seat allotment: January 2-3, 2025; results will be announced on January 4, 2025.

3) Reporting to institutes: January 6-13, 2025.

4) Verification and data sharing: January 14-15, 2025.

NEET-PG counselling 2024 overview

The NEET-PG counselling process consists of four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and the stray vacancy Round. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.

