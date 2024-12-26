ICAI announces release date for November 2024 CA Final and Post-Qualification course results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a significant notification regarding the upcoming results for the November 2024 CA final and post-qualification course examinations.



According to Moneycontrol, the results will be made available on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in the late evening.



Candidates who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in. This update provides crucial information for thousands of candidates eagerly awaiting their outcomes in these important examinations.



Here are some other details:



Exam Overview

The CA Final exams were conducted in two groups:



Group 1: November 3, 5, and 7, 2024

Group 2: November 9, 11, and 13, 2024



The post-qualification courses include:

International Taxation - Assessment Test: November 9 and 11, 2024

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination: November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024



Want to check your results? Here's how:

To access your results, follow these steps:



- For CA final results: Go to icai.org

- For post-qualification course results: Go to icai.nic.in- Look for the link to "ICAI CA Final Result 2024" or "ICAI CA Post Qualification Course Result 2024."- Enter your registration number and roll number when prompted.- Submit the details to view your result on the screen.- Download and save a copy for future reference.



Direct links for these are yet to be activated:

CA Final Result

CA Post Qualification Result