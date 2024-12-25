XAT 2025 admit cards are delayed; more details here

Although the XAT (Xavier's Aptitude Test) Administration has not released the XAT 2025 Admit Card yet, here is how to download admit cards.

Steps to download XAT's admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Select the XAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will be redirected

4. Login with the required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your admit card will be displayed

7. Check the admit card

8. Download for further need

The XLRI XAT hall ticket, when released, will be available to all candidates on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. The XAT 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025. The examination will be conducted across the country in various cities. This year, 34 new test cities have been added.

The examination will comprise of two parts: Part I and 2. Part I sections included are: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 consists of General Knowledge (GK).



A total of 26 questions will be asked in the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA&LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM), and about 28 in the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA& DI) section.

For Part 2, General Knowledge (GK), about 20 questions will be asked.

