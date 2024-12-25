NTA starts applications for AISSEE; deadline January 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the online application process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. This exam facilitates admissions to Classes VI and IX in Sainik Schools and approved new Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2025–26, as reported by India Today.

Eligible candidates can register online through the AISSEE portal from December 24, 2024, to January 13, 2025.The application fee, which is payable online, is as follows:

General/Defence/Other Backward Class (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): Rs 800

SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes): Rs 650



The fee must be submitted by January 14, 2025, to confirm registration.



The eligibility criteria for the exam are:

For Class VI, candidates must be between nine and 12 years old as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015).



For Class IX, candidates must be between 13 and 15 years old as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2012). Additionally, to meet the educational qualification, a candidate should have completed Class VIII from a recognised school.



The entrance exam for Classes VI and IX will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs), testing candidates' knowledge of various subjects. Meanwhile, students are advised to keep a check here or on the official website for more updates and information related to AISSEE 2025.