ICAI CA November Exams 2024 results to be out tomorrow evening

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI CA November Result 2024 for final, post-qualification courses on December 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when announced on the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The official announcement made on December 20 read, "The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26 December 2024 (Late evening) and the same can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in"



"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," it further added.According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the result is expected to be out by late tomorrow evening. "CA final Result Announcement by ICAI .. ie on 26th Dec by late evening," his post on X read.