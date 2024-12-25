ICAI CA November Exams 2024 results to be out tomorrow evening

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI CA November Result 2024 for final, post-qualification courses on December 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when announced on the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in.
The official announcement made on December 20 read, "The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26 December 2024 (Late evening) and the same can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in"
"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," it further added.According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the result is expected to be out by late tomorrow evening. "CA final Result Announcement by ICAI .. ie on 26th Dec by late evening," his post on X read.
Steps to check ICAI CA November 2024 exam results:
1. Visit the official website icai.org and icai.nic.in
2. On the homepage, the ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024 link
3. A new page appears
4. Login with required credentials
5. Click on submit
6. Results will appear on the screen
To recall, the final course examination for Group 1 was held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024. The Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations for International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.