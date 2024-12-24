Tripura released exam date sheet for Class X and XII

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheet for Class X and XII Board exams. According to the TBSE schedule, the higher secondary (HS) exams will be held between February 24 and March 22. The Madhyamik Pariksha, or secondary exam, will take place from February 25 to March 18, as stated by The Indian Express.



Students who plan to appear for the TBSE Board exams in 2025 can check and download the Class X and XII timetables from the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.



According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 12.00 pm to 3.15 pm, while some subjects are concluding at 1.15 pm.



Tripura Board Class XII Date Sheet 2025:

February 24: English

February 27: Bengali/Hindi/Kokborok/Mizo

March 1: Chemistry/Political Science

March 3: Business Studies/Education/Physics

March 5: Accountancy/Biology/History

March 7: Mathematics/Philosophy March 10: Economics

March 12: Psychology

March 14: Geography

March 17: Sanskrit/Statistics/Arabic

March 19: Sociology

March 21: Computer Science/Music

March 22: Vocational subject



Tripura Board Class X date sheet 2025

February 25: EnglishFebruary 28: Language (Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo)

March 4: Social Science (History & Political Science, Economics & Geography)

March 8: Science (Biology, Physics & Chemistry)

March 13: Mathematics

March 18: Vocational subject

The Madrasa Fazil exams for the Arts and Theology streams will take place from February 24 to March 17, while the Madrasa Alim Class X exams will be held from February 25 to March 18.