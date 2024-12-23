AIBE 2024 provisional answer result details here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) concluded the All India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) on December 22, 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can soon access the provisional answer key and response sheet on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.



Therefore, for candidates to download the AIBE 19 provisional answer key, candidates must log in using their unique credentials. The answer key will provide the correct responses to all questions, enabling candidates to calculate their probable scores.



According to earlier trends, the provisional answer key is expected to be released within one to two days following the exam. Candidates will have the opportunity to review the answers and raise objections if discrepancies are found, as stated in a report by The Telegraph.



After addressing the objections, BCI will release the final answer key, following which the results will be declared.

The minimum scores to pass the exam for the candidates is:

General and OBC (Other Backward Classes) categories: 45%

SC, ST, (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) and disabled candidates: 40%

The exam, conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), is a national-level selection procedure that tests the knowledge of law graduates and awards them a Certificate of Practice, allowing them to practice as an advocate in India.