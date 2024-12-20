SAT Scholarships programme offers registration fee reductions for income-eligible students in India

The fee reduction initiative has significantly enhanced access to the SAT for a broader demographic in India, particularly among underrepresented groups. This program has led to an increase in participation and diversity by alleviating financial barriers.
Students from families earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually are eligible for a 90% fee discount
Students from families with an annual income between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh receive a 50% fee discount.
These measures, combined with free preparation resources like Bluebook and Khan Academy, ensure that deserving students have the tools and financial support to succeed. The College Board is actively exploring further expansion of such initiatives to reach even more students across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.