Top 10 grammar rules to remember for the SAT

Solidify your grammar knowledge with these essential rules and ace the SAT
1. Subject-Verb Agreement:

  • Subjects and verbs must agree in number.

  • Example: The team is winning. The players are excited.

2. Pronoun-Antecedent Agreement:

  • Pronouns must agree with their antecedents.

  • Example: Every student must bring his or her book.

3. Comma Usage:

  • Use commas to separate items in a list and after introductory phrases.

  • Example: After dinner, we watched a movie.

4. Misplaced Modifiers:

  • Place modifiers near the word they modify.

  • Incorrect: Walking home, the rain soaked her.

  • Correct: Walking home, she was soaked by the rain.

5. Parallel Structure:

  • Use the same grammatical form in lists.

  • Example: She likes swimming, biking, and running.

6. Consistent Verb Tense:

  • Keep verb tenses consistent.

  • Incorrect: He starts the car and drove away.

  • Correct: He started the car and drove away.

7. Correct Use of Apostrophes:

  • Use apostrophes for possession and contractions.

  • Example: That's Sarah's book. It's a nice day.

8. Avoid Double Negatives:

  • Do not use two negatives in one sentence.

  • Incorrect: I don't need no help.

  • Correct: I don't need any help.

9. Use of Semicolons and Colons:

  • Use semicolons to link related independent clauses; colons to introduce lists.

  • Example: She has three hobbies: painting, dancing, and reading.

10. Correct Comparisons:

  • Ensure comparisons are logical and complete.

  • Incorrect: She is smarter than anyone in her class.

  • Correct: She is smarter than anyone else in her class.

