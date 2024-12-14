SAT myths debunked: Separate fact from fiction with common misconceptions

Let's take a look at few myths and facts related to the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test)
1. For only genius students?

MYTH: “Only genius students take the SAT."

FACT: "Students of all abilities can excel with the right preparation."

2. Study ever day!

MYTH: "You have to study every day for months to do well."

FACT: "Effective study strategies over a shorter period can be equally effective."

3. Guess what?

MYTH: "Guessing on the SAT can hurt your score."

FACT: "There's no penalty for guessing, so it's better to answer all questions."

4. College only

MYTH: "The SAT is only for college admissions."

FACT: "SAT scores can also be used for scholarships and other academic opportunities."

5. Shell out money

MYTH: "You need expensive prep courses to score well."

FACT: "Many free resources and self-study methods are highly effective."

6. One shot?

MYTH: "You can't take the SAT more than once"

FACT: "Students can take the SAT multiple times to improve their scores."

7. Any bias? 

MYTH: "The SAT is biased against non-native English speakers"

FACT: "With proper preparation, non-native speakers can perform just as well."

