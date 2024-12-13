UPSC IES, ISS final results 2024 OUT now at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations 2024, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The results document lists the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the respective services. However, the commission has stated that the appointment offer for candidates with provisional results will not be issued until the original documents are verified.

The provisional status will remain valid for only three months from the declaration of the final result. If candidates fail to submit the necessary documents within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, and no further correspondence will be entertained.

The UPSC conducted the IES/ISS examination from June 21 to 23, 2024, and the written exam results were announced in August 2024.

Before the interview stage, candidates were required to complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which was available on the UPSC website, and upload scanned copies of relevant documents and certificates, added the report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to Check UPSC IES/ISS 2024 Results:

1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the links for the Indian Economic Service Examination 2024 or Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 results, as applicable.

3. The result document will appear on the screen.

4. Download and save the result for future reference.

5. Alternatively, candidates can click on the “Final Result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024” link on the homepage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website for further updates.