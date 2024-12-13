SAT’s digital makeover — Are you ready?

A

Since its digital launch in March 2023, the SAT has seen remarkable adoption globally, with over 2.7 million SAT tests taken as part of the more than 9 million digital SAT Suite assessments. This shift to a digital format has been particularly well-received by students and educators in India.

The shorter duration, user-friendly interface, and adaptive technology of the digital SAT have resonated strongly, aligning with the growing demand for innovative and efficient assessment methods.

Indian students, known for their academic ambition and technological adeptness, have quickly embraced the new format, which offers greater accessibility and convenience.

This adoption reflects the readiness of Indian test-takers to adapt to modern tools that assess not just knowledge, but critical thinking and problem-solving skills — qualities essential for success in global higher education.