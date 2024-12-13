NLU Delhi released AILET 2025 results. Check your scores now!

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has officially released the results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025, reported India Today.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, and logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

The AILET 2025 examination took place on December 8, 2024. This entrance test is crucial for admission to various programmes, including BA LLB (Hons), LLM/LLM (IPR), MA in IP, and PhD. Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates.

A total of 19,830 candidates registered for the BA LLB (Hons) programme this year. Out of these, 18,717 appeared, while 1,113 were absent. The candidates included 8,032 males, 11,797 females, and one transgender candidate.

The category-wise distribution is as follows:

11,878 General

2,122 Scheduled Caste (SC)

555 Scheduled Tribe (ST)

3,682 Other Backward Class (OBC)

1,593 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

For the LLM and MA in IP programmes, 2,648 candidates registered, with 2,343 appearing and 305 absent. This group consisted of 1,155 males and 1,493 females, with the following category-wise breakdown — 1,598 General, 386 SC, 102 ST, 405 OBC, and 154 EWS.

Here is how you can check your scorecards: