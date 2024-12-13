BPSC Prelims Exam in Bihar today; 4.8 lakh candidates to appear

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the 70th Preliminary Combined Examination on Friday, December 13, at 912 centres across the state. The exams aim to fill 2,031 vacancies in various government departments.

A total of 4.80 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which is scheduled to start from noon to 2.00 pm on Friday, December 13, reported IANS.

To ensure a smooth examination process, the BPSC has issued several guidelines for candidates.

Candidates must bring two printed copies of their admit card, one of which will be collected by the invigilator. They must also present original proof of identity. Electronic devices, including smartwatches, as well as items such as whiteners or pencils, are strictly prohibited. Only blue or black pens are allowed.

In order to prevent unauthorised communication, jammers have been installed at all centres, which will be under constant CCTV surveillance. Candidates are urged to follow these guidelines closely to ensure a fair exam.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manu Bhai highlighted the robust security measures in place for the examination. He explained that four sets of question papers, each containing up to 10 variations in the number of questions and answer options, have been prepared to prevent leaks. The final question set will be selected by a lottery held three hours before the exam at the BPSC office, and the chosen set will be distributed equally across all centres.

Examination centres will be under strict surveillance, with police officers and magistrates present to maintain order. District administrations have been instructed to prevent any gatherings near the centres, and all photocopy shops in the vicinity will remain closed for the duration of the exam, IANS added.

These comprehensive measures, which include CCTV monitoring and the prohibition of electronic devices, are designed to ensure a secure and transparent examination process throughout the state.