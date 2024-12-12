UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 admit cards are out. Here is how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the UP Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Examination 2024. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims will be held on December 22, 2024, in two shifts: The first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 75 districts across the state.

Initially, the UPPSC had planned to conduct the exam over two days, on December 7 and 8, 2024. However, following opposition from candidates who raised concerns about the two-day format, including issues with score normalisation across multiple shifts, the commission decided to revise the schedule.

Many aspirants had also expressed concerns over the availability of examination centres to accommodate the large number of applicants, said a report by Business Standard.

As a result, the commission has rescheduled the exam to a single day, December 22.

Registered candidates can download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2024 through the following steps: