CTET 2024 Admit Cards OUT now. Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, December 12.

Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — ctet.nic.in, using their application number and password.

While downloading their admit cards, the candidates must verify all the details on the admit card, including exam date, centre, and shift timings, to ensure smooth entry to the examination hall.

Earlier, on December 3, CBSE had made available the city intimation slips for the December 2024 CTET session. To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth, said a report by the Times of India.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for December 14, with two papers being conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be for candidates applying for teaching positions in Classes I to V, while Paper 2 will be for those seeking to teach in Classes VI to VIII. Each paper will be held for a duration of two and half hours.

The exam will be conducted in 136 cities across the country, added TOI.

Candidates must present a valid photo ID proof along with their CTET December 2024 admit card at the exam centre for verification.