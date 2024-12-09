UGC-NET aspirants report technical issues while submitting application form; deadline tomorrow

With just one day left before the National Testing Agency (NTA) closes the online application window for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET) on Tuesday, December 10, exam aspirants are facing technical glitches on the official website.
Students have taken to social media platform X to report server issues and an unresponsive website, causing panic among the student community.
“I have been trying to fill the UGC NET form for the past two days, but there’s some error on the website. Kindly check and help me with the process,” tweeted aspirant @Pooja_Kashyapp.
A few students have indicated that the technical problems have persisted for several days, prompting calls for an extension of the application deadline to ensure they don’t miss out on registration.
“Your website has not been functioning properly for the last six days. No one is able to fill out their NET exam form. Please do something urgently or extend the deadline. This is mental trauma for thousands of students who have been waiting and preparing for this exam,” tweeted another user, Vivek Sharma.
Students are required to visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — to submit their applications for the December 2024 session of the UGC-NET exam, scheduled to take place between January 1 and January 19 in multiple shifts across the country in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.