SNAP admit card 2024 for Test 2 released: Key details & steps to download here

Symbiosis International University released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) Admit Card 2024 for Test 2, today, Monday, December 9, 2024. Candidates planning to appear for the SNAP can access their admit cards via the official website at snaptest.org. This was stated in a report by Hindusthan Times.



Following this, Test 2 is scheduled for December 15, 2024, and will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT). The exam will last 60 minutes, and specific timings will be mentioned on the admit card.



The question paper will cover topics including General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability), Analytical and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude (including Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency).

A total of 60 objective questions will be asked, each carrying one mark, for a maximum score of 60. For every incorrect response, there will be a negative marking.



The SNAP Test is an objective-type exam where candidates must select the correct answer from four given options.



Steps to download SNAP admit card 2024 for Test 2:

1. Visit the official SNAP website at snaptest. org

2. Click on the "SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2" link on the homepage

3. Enter your login details on the new page that opens

4. Click "Submit" to view your admit card

5. Check the details, download the admit card, and print a hard copy for future reference



Furthermore, candidates are allowed to appear for up to three SNAP tests. If a candidate takes more than one test, the highest score will be used for calculating the final percentile. There will be no normalisation of scores across multiple attempts.



The SNAP entrance test serves as the gateway for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes offered by various institutes under Symbiosis International University. For more details, visit the official website of SNAP.