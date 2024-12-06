NEET-UG 2025 exam schedule awaited; to be announced by NTA soon

The date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) anytime now.

As one of the largest entrance exams in India, NEET-UG typically sees around 20 lakh candidates applying each year. The exam is usually conducted in May, with details regarding the application process, timeline, and admit card release anticipated to be made available on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, soon.

Although the exam schedule is typically announced by September, this year has seen a delay in the announcement. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates.

It is important to note that this year, the exam authorities may introduce changes to the NEET-UG exam pattern, particularly in response to the paper leak and instances of malpractice that occurred during the previous examination.

While there have been speculations around the potential changes in the NEET-UG exam, including the introduction of an age limit and attempt limit, an official announcement regarding the exam pattern and schedule is still awaited.

Once the exam schedule is announced, the NTA will open the application window for the medical aspirants to register for the exam.

Once open, students will be able to register online at nta.ac.in. They must possess a valid email address and mobile number for the registration process.