Bihar school board to release Class X and XII date sheet soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the date sheet for Class X (matric) and Class XII (Intermediate) Board exams 2024 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams “anytime now”, stated a report by The Indian Express.

“The datesheet is almost finalised and we are working on the final approvals. It should release anytime now, very soon as we don’t want to make it very late for students who are appearing for the board exams,” a senior BSEB official told The Indian Express.



Similar to last year, the Board exams are slated to commence in mid-February. Last year, the Bihar Board Class X theory exams commenced with the mother tongue papers on February 15, 2024 and the Class XII exams started on February 1, 2024.

The exams were held in two shifts — one in the morning from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the next in the afternoon between 2 pm and 5.15 pm.



BSEB announced that today (December 6) the Bihar Board will release the Class X and XII model paper PDFs in online mode on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The translated announcement read, "In order to make the candidates appearing in the theory examination of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 aware of the pattern of theory examination, subject-wise model papers of theory subjects have been uploaded on the website of the Board http://biharboardonline.com. Model papers can be downloaded from the Intermediate Section of "Model Paper 2025" of the said website of the Board from the afternoon of 06.12.2024. Controller of Examinations (Higher Secondary)."

https://x.com/officialbseb/status/1864933398835614089

