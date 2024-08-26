Indian Statistical Services (ISS): Exam pattern, cut-offs, interview questions

What is the basic information you should know about the Indian Statistical Services (ISS)?
(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

A civil service under Group A, the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) is all about in statistical methods and applications.

What's the main mandate? It's all about Official Statistics by utilising strategies and procedures, offering answers to the data points and information requirements and beyond.

1. Exam pattern & cutoffs

The ISS exam follows a pattern similar to the IES exam, and is conducted in two stages: 

  •  Written Exam consisting of the following papers: 

    - General English (100 marks)

    - General Knowledge (100 marks)

    - Statistics Paper I (200 marks)

    - Statistics Paper II (200 marks)

    - Statics Paper III (200 marks)

    - Statistics Paper IV (200 marks)

2. Interview round with questions about

- Candidate’s personality and profile

- Candidate’s understanding of statistical concepts and problem-solving skills. 

- Recent developments in the field of statistics

3. The minimum cut-off marks to proceed to the interview round are as follows

For the various categories, what is the minimum qualifying marks for written (out of 1,000) and minimum qualifying marks overall (out of 1,200)

