Indian Statistical Services (ISS): Exam notification, vacancies, fee, nationality

Indian Statistical Services (ISS) cadres are recruited through a direct all-India competitive examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

1. Exam notification 

The exam's notification is released jointly with the IES exam. Like the latter, this notification contains information about the exam's date, time, and location as well as the number of openings, age restriction, required qualifications, and number of positions reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Physically Disabled categories, and Other Backward Classes.

These positions will be filled per Department of Economic Affairs guidelines. 

2. Number of vacancies, application mode and fee

The number of vacancies 30 and the application mode is online.

Application fee:

  • General / Economically Weaker Section (EWS) / Other Backward Classes (OBC): Rs 200

  • Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD): Nil

3. Nationality 

Applicant must be a:

  • Citizen of India

  • Subject of Nepal or Bhutan

  • A Tibetan refugee (arrived before 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India)

  • Person of Indian origin migrating from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries (Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia) or Vietnam to permanently settle in India

