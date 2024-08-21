Indian Engineering Service (IES) or Engineering Services exam: Pay and perks

So, aspiring for Indian Engineering Service (IES)? Let's take a quick look at the benefits
Wheels of progress
Wheels of progress (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Indian Engineering Service (IES) is an exam that brings on board personnel who are ready to serve in various engineering services that are offered by the Government of India.

1. Authorised pay grade of the IES: 

Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Let's get straight to it. What does the authorised pay grade of the IES look like at various levels like Junior Time Scale (JTS), Senior Time Scale (STS) and so on?

2. Indian Engineering Services: Perks & allowances

Rest and recreation
Rest and recreation (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

1. Housing allowance

2. Transportation allowance 

3. Dearness Allowance

4. Medical benefits

4. Travel Reimbursement: 

5. Mobile, mobile bill, newspaper, and briefcase allowances

6. Educational Support

7. Pension and Retirement Benefits

3. Indian Engineering Service (IES) schedule

Keep time
Keep time(Pic: upsc.gov.in)

What did the schedule look like? Let's take a look

IES
engineering services exam
pay
Indian Engineering Service
perks
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com